The fourth and final season of Lifetime’s UnReal is now available for streaming in its entirety on Hulu. As part of a new deal between Hulu and A+E Studios, the final installment joins the first three seasons of the Peabody Award-winning drama series from Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and Marti Noxon. Deadline reported in May that Lifetime had sold the fourth season to Hulu for a first run. Hulu had previously acquired the exclusive SVOD rights to the show in 2016.

Season 4 follows Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) as they return to the set of Everlasting for an “All-Stars” themed season, which features former contestants and a new format. Co-creator Shapiro and showrunner Stacy Rukeyser both return for Season 4. New cast members include François Arnaud, Natalie Hall, Meagan Holder and Alejandro Muñoz. Zimmer returns as director for one episode, and Appleby directs two episodes, including the series finale.

The critically praised UnReal is not a strong ratings performer, but is a popular show for binging and gets a bump in digital viewing, which is a perfect fit for Hulu. On average, viewers are binging 3-4 episodes in one session, and complete full seasons in a matter of days, according to the premium cabler.

“UnReal has captivated audiences on Hulu since season one, so when this opportunity came to us, we knew we couldn’t miss out,” said Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President of Content, Hulu. “This is a unique way to both satisfy fans of the show, while also continuing to introduce it to new audiences.

Set against the backdrop of the hit dating competition show Everlasting, UnReal is led by flawed heroine Rachel Goldberg (Appleby), a young producer whose sole job is to manipulate her relationships with, and among, the contestants in order to get the vital dramatic and outrageous footage that the program’s dispassionate executive producer, Quinn King (Zimmer), demands.

“We love season four of UnReal and its visionary creativity in bringing back many favorite characters for an all-star competition. When the opportunity to partner with Hulu arose, we immediately saw the huge benefit to UnReal’s loyal fans, as well as a unique way of recruiting first-time viewers to this ground-breaking series,” said A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen. “UnReal has been an incredible ride filled with awards, critical recognition, committed fans and, best of all, insightful cultural dialogue throughout its run. We expect season four to deliver another great round of cultural influence with its timely themes.”

Unreal was an instant critical darling when it debuted in 2015, quickly establishing a modest but devoted fan base. The show’s praised freshman season earned two Emmy nominations: Best Dramatic Writing for Noxon and Shapiro’s pilot script, and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Zimmer. The series also received a Peabody Award.

Produced by A+E Studios, UnReal’s fourth season is executive produced by showrunner Rukeyser and co-creator Shapiro. Sally DeSipio, Peter O’Fallon, Jessika Borsiczky, Jordan Hawley and S. Lily Hui also executive produce, with co-creator Noxon and Robert M. Sertner serving as consulting producers. Jessika Borsiczky also serves as a director for season four.