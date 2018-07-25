Univision is announcing layoffs this morning, the next major step in the Hispanic media giant’s complete makeover. Numbers are not specified in the company-wide memo, but a source close to the company tells Deadline 7% of jobs will be eliminated.

Vince Sadusky, who succeeded Randy Falco as CEO in June, said in a memo to employees (read it below) that he is implementing a return to basics after the company pursued “many experiments” during the Falco regime. “One of the benefits of coming into a company with fresh eyes is that it is easier to have a clear look at these efforts without emotion and history,” he said. “In doing so, it became clear to me that many of these new ideas had eaten up a disproportionate part of our resources, whereas some of our most core activities had been significantly under-resourced.”

In a statement, the company offered more context for the layoffs and the plan to refocus on what the company called its “core mission” of serving the U.S. Hispanic community.

“We have concluded a company-wide strategic review aimed at reorienting our operations to ensure we are positioned to most effectively compete in an evolving media marketplace,” the statement said. “We are implementing a plan to rejuvenate and re-energize the company with a re-dedication to our core mission of serving the US Hispanic community. As part of this plan we are both reducing our workforce in various divisions around the company, as well as adding resources and capabilities to strengthen our core business. While it is extremely difficult to lose valued employees, we are confident that our actions – along with our previously-announced process to explore the sale of the Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion portfolio – will enable us to focus on and invest in our core assets, which is necessary to ensure we remain the leading and unwavering voice, advocate and source of information for the Hispanic community.”

Already this summer, three senior executives have followed Falco out the door: Chief Revenue Officer Tonia O’Connor, Chief Content Officer Isaac Lee and programming chief Lourdes Diaz. The company also said it is shopping a portfolio of websites acquired in recent years as a signature feature of Falco’s vision among them The Onion, the Root and the Gizmodo Network.

Restlessness has set in at the privately held media company in recent months, leading to the makeover. Seeing regular ratings wins by resurgent rival Telemundo (once an also-ran) and a host of other secular challenges, investors gradually became impatient with the strategy implemented by Falco, a longtime former NBC executive. Plans for an IPO were abruptly scrapped, and the company also engaged a consultant to review operations and identify areas where expenses could be trimmed.

In 2007, Univision was taken private in a $13.7 billion transaction involving a collection of private equity firms, among them Saban Capital Group, TPG, Thomas H. Lee, Madison Dearborn Partners and Providence Equity Partners.

Here is the full memo from Sadusky to employees: