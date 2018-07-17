In the latest jolt to Hispanic media giant Univision, Chief Content Officer Isaac Lee is exiting the company.

After nearly eight years at Univision, Lee plans to start an independent production company. Patricio Wills, an exec with Univision’s Mexican partner, Televisa, will take over Lee’s content duties.

The move is another dose of corporate drama at Univision, which has hit some turbulence in recent months. After board members opted to pull a planned IPO and engage a consultant to help guide strategic decisions, they installed Vincent Sadusky as CEO in the spring helm of the privately held company, replacing Randy Falco. Entertainment president Lourdes Diaz recently departed for Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios TV division.

Once a distant runner-up in the ratings, archrival Telemundo has narrowed the gap considerably, consistently winning some time periods. The NBC-owned network has pulled big ratings in recent weeks with its exclusive Spanish-language rights to soccer’s World Cup.

Lee earned multiple promotions during his tenure and was a key exec with digital bona fides during a time when the company launched multiplatform network Fusion and also acquired multiple digital properties. He also founded Story House Entertainment, which backed Netflix co-productions such as El Chapo and the 2018 Sundance audience award-winning documentary Science Fair. New management has recently announced its plans to shop many of the digital assets run by Lee and brought in under Falco, including The Onion.

Lee initiated the first-ever global pilot season in Spanish-language television for Mexico and the U.S. and led Univision News before gaining oversight of all content in 2017. Daniel Coronell will remain President of News, the company said.

“I want to thank Isaac for leading Univision’s content team with integrity and courage and helping elevate and position Univision in mainstream American media,” Haim Saban, the Chairman of the Board of UCI, said in a statement. “He understood the relevance that Univision has for Hispanic America and served the audience well. Isaac has vision and knows how to execute.”

Lee said, “I want to thank my extraordinarily talented and hard-working colleagues at Univision, as well as Haim and the entire Board, for all the support I have received in my nearly eight years at UCI.”

Variety had the first word of Lee’s departure.

Here is the email Lee sent today to the Univision staff: