Patti Cake$ star Danielle Macdonald has been cast opposite Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever in Unbelievable, an eight-episode Netflix limited series from Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant, CBS TV Studios, studio-based producers Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly (Masters of Sex, Elementary) and Katie Couric.

Co-written by Grant, who will serve as showrunner, Michael Chabon (John Carter) & Ayelet Waldman (Applebaum), Unbelievable is based on The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning December 2015 article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the “This American Life” radio episode about the same case, “Anatomy of Doubt.” It tells the true story of Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two female detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth.

Details of Macdonald’s character are not being revealed.

Grant, Chabon, Waldman, Timberman, Beverly and Couric executive produce. Timberman & Beverly and Couric had been independently pursuing the rights to “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” and decided to join forces on the project.

Macdonald was a breakout star of 2017 Sundance Film Festival hit Patti Cake$ and will next be seen as the lead in Lionsgate’s White Girl Problems, based on Babe Walker’s bestselling book. Her TV credits include guest-starring roles on Netflix’s Easy, American Horror Story, The Middle and 2 Broke Girls. She’s repped by CAA, Justice and Ponder and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.