EXCLUSIVE: Jim Reeve and Robert Halmi Jr.’s London-based Great Point Media (GPM) has made three additions to its film and TV sales team.

Jordan Allwood joins as Sales Executive after working most recently at Altitude Film Sales as International Sales Co-ordinator. Joining as Sales Assistant are both Lucas Meurin, formerly a production manager at Canal + in Paris, and Regys Badi, who was most recently a Team Co-ordinator at Discovery Communications.

Last November, sales veteran Nada Cirjanic, formerly of Independent Film Sales, joined as GPM’s Head of Sales while Peta Browne, GPM’s Head of International Marketing, joined from Umedia.

In a joint statement, Reeve and Halmi said, “Jordan Allwood brings a superb set of skills and knowledge to Great Point and he is already a firm favorite with international buyers.” Cirjanic added, “We’re delighted to add Jordan, Lucas and Regys to our growing team in time for our autumn slate announcements.”

Great Point will be at Toronto and AFM, among other markets this year. The slate includes Robert Pattinson-Mia Wasikowska starrer Damsel, which premiered at Sundance and went on to screen in Competition at Berlin; William McGregor’s UK drama Gwen; and Doug Liman-produced documentary Tread, which is currently in production. The company launched a U.S. distribution arm earlier this year.

Under their Great Point banner, Halmi Jr and Reeve have backed tens of projects through investors. Halmi Jr and his late father previously produced more than 200 TV productions, including 1990s miniseries such as Gulliver’s Travels, The Odyssey, Arabian Nights and Dinotopia. Reeve formerly worked at UK financier Ingenious.