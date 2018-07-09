The details of Sacha Baron Cohen’s mysterious comedy show Who Is America? may have only been revealed earlier today but it’s already heading abroad. Channel 4, Baron Cohen’s longtime home in the UK, will air the seven-part series almost day-and-date with Showtime.

The show, which was created and executive produced by Baron Cohen and is also executive produced by Anthony Hines, Todd Schulman, Andrew Newman, Dan Mazer and Adam Lowitt, will air on C4 on Monday July 16 at 10pm.

The show “will explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation”.

Baron Cohen made his name on Channel thanks to The 11 O’Clock Show and Da Ali G Show, the Talkback-produced satirical comedy that ran for three seasons from 2000.

“Thrilled that 20 yrs after Ali G burst onto C4, Sacha Baron Cohen returns to the channel at his biting, hilarious best in Who is America?,” said Channel 4’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz.