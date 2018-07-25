The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television’s Professional Programs has announced today the winners and honorable mention recipients of its 2018 Feature Screenplay, Television Pilot and Acting for the Camera Pitch competitions, as well as the winner of the 2018 Nate Wilson Joie de Vivre Award.

The winners were chosen by industry professionals and UCLA alumni and among those honored was Carlos Marulanda who was the Advanced Screenplay winner for his drama Cancuncito. He previously won the Professional Programs’ Nate Wilson Joie de Vivre award in 2015 for his screenplay Skin. Matt Schroeder was the Screenplay winner for his action-thriller The Akhlut. Marulanda and Schroeder were each recipients of a $500 prize. Cathal Eric Power received the Screenplay Honorable Mention for his fantasy-adventure The Badhran.

Rasheeda Garner won the Drama Pilot Competition Award for her family drama-procedural The System while Kayla Baken was the Comedy Pilot winner for her comedy Splitsville. Each received a $500 prize. Sean McConnell (The New) and Michelle Murad (Jewish by Association) received Honorable Mentions in the Drama and Comedy categories, respectively.

Skylar Schock received the Acting for the Camera Pitch Award for her single-camera comedy American Swiper. Two students, Erick Sotomayor (political satire-comedy The Great Big Wall) and Liberty Hobbs (multi-camera comedy Give Me Liberty), received Honorable Mentions.

The 15th annual Nate Wilson Joie de Vivre Award, which includes a monetary prize of $4,500, was given to David W. Snee for his drama-thriller screenplay Remember the Fire.

The Spring Quarter Certificate Ceremony acknowledged the achievements of 189 students who completed the yearlong Professional Program in Screenwriting, the yearlong Writing for Television Professional Program and the yearlong Acting for the Camera Professional Program.