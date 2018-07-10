The U.S. Embassy in London has warned Americans in the British capital to “keep a low profile” during the visit of their Commander-in-Chief as a result of the major protests that are expected.

The Embassy sent a “demonstration alert” warning to citizens ahead of Donald Trump’s arrival in London on Thursday July 12. They stated that people should “be aware of your surroundings” and “exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings that may become violent” as well as monitor local media for updates.

This could well affect a number of senior level media executives as many of the “numerous” demonstrations are set to start in or around Soho in Central London, near the headquarters of the likes of NBC Universal, Apple and 21st Century Fox as well as various TV companies and film firms.

The main demonstrations, which are set to be attended by over 50,000 people, will start outside the BBC building in Portland Place, yards from Oxford Circus at 2pm on Friday July 13. They will then make their way through Regent Street ending in Trafalgar Square, where a rally is planned between 5pm and 7pm GMT. The Trump blimp baby is expected to make its debut during this time.

Trump is set to land in London on Thursday July 12 and stay at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park before dinner at Blenheim Palace. He will meet Theresa May at Chequers before joining the Queen at Windsor Castle on July 13.

He is obviously looking forward to his trip, speaking to reporters today he said that the UK is in “turmoil” and suggested that he may even meet the man that has caused much of it, Boris Johnson. “Boris Johnson is a friend of mine. He has been very nice to me. Very supportive. Maybe we’ll speak to him when I get over there. I like Boris Johnson. I’ve always liked him,” he said.