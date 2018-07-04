“It’s coming home,” is becoming one of the most familiar refrains on UK social media networks this week.

There have been half a million tweets with the England football team rallying cry in the past 24 hours, according to Twitter. This peaked at 127,000 tweets per minute when Eric Dier scored the decisive penalty in England’s narrow second round World Cup win over Colombia last night, an event which momentarily sent the UK into meltdown. It doesn’t take much, given England’s recent footballing ineptitude.

Congratulations poured in from all quarters. Even Prince William took to Twitter to say, “I couldn’t be prouder of england – a victory in a penalty shootout! You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday! Come on England! W.”

The slogan refers to the modern game being invented in the UK but also to the lyrics of a popular Lightning Seeds song from 1996 which laments the team’s lack of success since 1966…and imagines a brighter day.

Eastenders actress Clair Hayley Norris was among those to get in on the fun last night:

ITS COMING HOME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4IhRMQb7XU — Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris_) July 3, 2018

The Matrix got the ‘coming home’ treatment:

As did The Wolf Of Wall Street:

No idea who created this funner. 👏🏻, whoever you are. pic.twitter.com/MJiZuICJpI — Nick Judd (@NickJudd78) July 1, 2018

The BBC got stuck in:

Even England players are in on the act:

No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s… pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018

This has certainly been a World Cup of viral memes and funnies. Trending topics have included Neymar’s propensity for roly polies, Vladimir Putin’s influence on Russia’s VAR decisions, the absence of hooligans and the Japanese team’s politeness.

On a level of 1 to 8 what level Neymar do i feel like? 6 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BCXCiEe32u — Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) July 2, 2018

The VAR room for that penalty decision pic.twitter.com/wI6iXhVpfx — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 1, 2018