EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights outside the UK to Tucked, the dramedy written and directed by Jamie Patterson that is having its world premiere Saturday at the Outfest LGBTQ Film Festival. Gravitas now plans an early 2019 release to coincide with the British theatrical bow.

The film, which stars Jordan Stephens, Derren Nesbitt, Steve Oram and April Pearson, screens at Outfest tomorrow at 7 PM at the DGA Theater. The fest wraps Sunday with a screening of The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which won the top prize this year at Sundance.

Tucked centers on veteran drag queen Jackie Collins (Nesbitt) after he receives a diagnosis that he has six weeks to live. All Jackie wants to do is perform his long-running act and behave as if all is normal, but between a new friendship with a rising young queen (Stephens) and unfinished business with his estranged daughter (Pearson), he may just have the most eventful month and a half of his life. Belstone Pictures’ Finn Bruce is producer.

The rights deal was negotiated by Gravitas’ Nick Royak and Tony Piantedosi and by Bruce on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Tucked is the type of film that deeply moves you while watching it and warms your heart long after the credits have rolled,” Royak said. “We are thrilled to be working with Finn Bruce, Jamie Patterson, and the rest of their team to release this gem.”

Here’s a first-look clip: