UPDATED with new information: New York police and fire units are at Trump Tower to investigate “multiple suspicious packages” found inside Trump Tower in Manhattan. The bomb squad is on the scene, but President Donald Trump is not in the building.

Busy 5th Avenue had been closed between East 56th and East 57th but has reopened.

NBC News is citing two senior law enforcement officials as saying a janitor found four portable battery chargers in the skyscraper s lobby and that a police search turned up two more.

The officials told NBC News bomb dogs sniffed the devices but did not indicate they had smelled explosives.

No injuries have been reported, but the NYPD is advising people to stay out of the area.

No official word on whether the building is being evacuated. Neither the NYPD nor the president has tweeted about the situation as of 6:55 PMET.