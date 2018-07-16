Girls Trip‘s Deborah Ayorinde is set to recur opposite Mahershala Ali in the third season of Nic Pizzolatto’s HBO crime anthology series True Detective.

Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, Mamie Gummer and Ray Fisher also star in the next installment, which tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

Ayorinde will play Becca Hayes, the estranged daughter of retired Arkansas State Police detective Wayne Hayes (Ali). She joins previously announced recurring cast Michael Greyeyes, Jon Tenney, Rhys Wakefield, Sarah Gadon, Emily Nelson, Brandon Flynn, Michael Graziadei, Josh Hopkins and Jodi Balfour.

As with the breakout original installment of True Detective, Pizzolatto is the sole writer of the third season with the exception of Episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch. Daniel Sackheim directs alongside Pizzolatto, who will make his directorial debut. Jeremy Saulnier directed the first two episodes.

Pizzolatto, who also serves as showrunner, executive produces with Saulnier and returning executive producers Scott Stephens; Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who toplined Season 1; Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed Season 1; along with Scott Stephens, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros and Richard Brown.

Coming off a starring role in Universal’s blockbuster Girls Trip, Ayorinde’s credits include a recurring role on Netflix’s Luke Cage and features including HBO’s The Wizard of Lies and Barbershop: The Next Cut. Her other TV work includes roles in The Affair, Sleepy Hollow, Constantine and a recurring role on Game of Silence. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and CESD.