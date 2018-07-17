EXCLUSIVE: Former BFI exec Matimba Kabalika has been tapped by Troika as Talent Development Executive as part of the agency’s drive to operate as a content incubator.

She’ll work alongside agents in this unique role to support clients in the creation of new IP, delivering creative and commercial propositions that will cover the full spectrum of television and film. Kabalika will also be seeking potential new clients and collaborations for the agency and the larger James Grant Group with a particular focus on diversity and non-traditional industry voices and talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Troika is a London based entertainment and scripted management business repping over 300 clients ranging from UK and global screen stars to leading script writers and breakthrough Hollywood talent. Clients include Michael Fassbender, Lena Headey, Daniel Kaluuya, Graham Norton and Nick Frost. Last year, Troika merged with the James Grant Group which has a broad and diverse roster of international clients consisting of leaders in entertainment, film, music, radio, television and sport.

Kabalika joins Troika from the BFI where she has worked since 2012. There, she has been instrumental in the development of the UK-wide talent development program, BFI Network, diving its expansion into an established online presence that showcases and funds new work. Emerging filmmakers with whom she has worked include Sandhya Suri, Aleem Khan and BAFTA winner, Rungano Nyoni. Before joining the BFI she spent four years at Partizan in production on commercials, music videos and short films.

Troika Director Harriet Pennington Legh says, “At Troika, we are always looking for new ways to add value and improve on the service we provide our clients. Having Matimba on board to drive this venture will give us a formidable new string to our bow. Matimba’s reputation for identifying and supporting talent is second to none and we feel very lucky to have snagged her. I know I have a lot to learn from Matimba and I can’t wait to get started!”

Says Kabalika, “I’ve been privileged to work at the BFI for the last six years, and have loved building BFI Network and see it become a home for the most brilliant talent working across the UK. When the opportunity arose to join the team at Troika, I jumped at it. They are a dynamic, forward-thinking agency with a real passion for talent, and great taste. I can’t wait to work with their outstanding roster of talent to bring together exciting new projects for film and television.”

Ben Roberts, Director of the BFI Film Fund, adds, “I have the utmost respect and affection for Matimba who has become a first-rate exec and will thrive at TROIKA in this role. She truly gives me hope for the future. We have had the most excellent adventure together at the BFI, and I’m grateful for her wisdom, instincts and energy.”