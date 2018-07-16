Known for her role as Shea in the Emmy-winning Amazon series Transparent, Trace Lysette is attached to star in Colors of Ava. Lysette is also set to serve as executive producer.

The film, which is described as an “uplifting and authentic love story set in Los Angeles”, comes shortly after Scarlett Johansson stepped down from the movie Rub & Tug after she received backlash for portraying a trans male. It was announced that they will cast all 10 trans roles in the film with trans actors. As a trans actress and advocate for the LGBTQ and #MeToo movements, Lysette’s role in Colors of Ava and the movie itself will move the needle for representation and inclusion in film and entertainment.

Colors of Ava also stars trans actress Rain Valdez who has also appeared in Transparent. She will also serve as co-producer. The film is produced by Julie Christeas’ Tandem Pictures (Wildlike, Blood Stripe, The Eyes of My Mother). Sam McConnell (The Out List, The Trans List) will direct the original screenplay written by Wayne Mahon (I Am Jazz: A Family in Transition, The Thirst).