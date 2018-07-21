UPDATED with details from press conference; refresh for latest: Police have surrounded a Trader Joe’s market in Silver Lake after a car-theft suspect crashed the vehicle after a pursuit and fled into the market. LAPD is confirming that it is a “active barricaded suspect” incident. A tactical alert has been declared.

LAPD media relations officer Sgt. Barry Montgomery held a news conference at 5:40 PM. and told reporters this:

“About 1:30 PM in the Newton area of Los Angeles, we had a male suspect in his late teens become involved in a family dispute which resulted in him shooting his grandmother and a female at the scene. That suspect fled the location in his grandmother’s vehicle, taking that female victim with him. Hollywood-area officers picked up that vehicle and a pursuit ensued. That pursuit went into the northeast area of Los Angeles, where it terminated in a collision, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. That suspect fled that vehicle and ran into the Trader Joe’s … where currently we have a barricaded suspect. An LAPD [crisis management team] is here communicating with that suspect, trying to bring this to a peaceful conclusion.”

Montgomery did not disclose the grandmother’s condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries and is in stable condition. LAFD public information officer David Ortiz said 18 ambulances and 100 firefighters are on the scene. Police didn’t disclose how many officers are there, dozens can be seen, along with many SWAT team members and a Bearcat armored vehicle, which is set up the entrance. Sharpshooters are positioned rooftops of nearby buildings.

The store is at 2738 Hyperion Ave., between Los Feliz and Rowena Avenue. Police are telling people to avoid the area. Ortiz said a family-reunification center has been set up at the LAPD’s Northeast Station, 3353 North San Fernando Road.

Shoppers and staff were seen running from the store near the intersection of Griffith Park Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue, and authorities were working to rescue people from inside the store.

CNN broke into its programming and was live from the scene as of 4:40 PM. The cable news network’s Miguel Marquez lives in the neighborhood and was quick to reach the scene.