E! has set September 19 for the Season 8 premiere of hit series Total Divas and released a sneak peek with Brie and Nikki Bella, Naomi (Trinity), Natalya (Nattie), Lana, Nia Jax and Paige all returning for the next chapter.

Paige is back following a career-threatening injury and figuring out the next step in her career. On a personal front, Paige looks to the Bella twins to help her move beyond her past mistakes and build back her confidence.

The season kicks off with the girls getting ready for WrestleMania Week in New Orleans. All eyes are on Nia Jax as she continues to impress in the ring. With her much-anticipated Raw Women’s Championship match, Nia tries to up her game and enlists the help of a veteran Superstar to pick up some new moves.

Season 7 continued to deliver strong ratings for E!, drawing 884k total viewers and 547k P18-49. The series ranked among the Top 5 original programs on Wednesdays in Primetime (8-11pm) across ad-supported cable among key demo W18-34.

Total Divas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam Chazan are Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kevin Dunn is Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella serves as a Co-Executive Producer.

Total Divas Season 2 premieres Wednesday, September 19 at 9 PM on E!

You can check out the Season 2 teaser below.