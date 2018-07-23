A woman was killed and 13 others injured in a shooting in Toronto on Sunday evening, local law enforcement officers have confirmed.

The suspected shooter was also killed in the incident, taking the total number of those shot to 15. The victims are being treated for their injuries, one of whom — a girl of eight or nine — is said to be in critical condition.

Toronto Police Homicide are lead investigators in Danforth Av shooting.14 victims shot. 1 female died. Young girl is critical. Witnesses call police directly during night Sunday-Monday at 416-808-5504. Daytime Homicide 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips 1-800-222-8477 #GO1341286 — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) July 23, 2018

The attack took place on the busy Danforth Avenue on Sunday evening with people in cafes and restaurants reportedly among targets. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 10pm local time. A motive remains unclear.

Video clips used by Canadian media show a white man wearing a dark cap, dark clothing and a shoulder bag stop on a pavement and pull out a handgun before firing shots. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Toronto Mayor John Tory condemned the “despicable” attack while the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, tweeted a message of support to the victims:

My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto. Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 23, 2018

The attack comes six weeks before the start of the Toronto International Film Festival, part of whose line-up is revealed tomorrow. Danforth Avenue is approximately six miles north-east of the TIFF Bell Lightbox, the festival’s HQ. New Line’s It: Chapter 2 is among movies currently filming in the city.