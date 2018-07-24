UPDATED with full list, more detail: The Toronto Film Festival has unveiled a rich roster of Gala and Special Presentations screenings for the 2018 edition that runs September 6-16. Among the world premieres are Felix Van Groeningen’s addiction drama Beautiful Boy from Amazon and based on the memoirs of David and Nic Sheff, with Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet starring.

Also in the world premiere mix are Steve McQueen’s female-fronted thriller Widows from Fox; Peter Hedges’ mother-son story and Julia Roberts-starrer Ben Is Back, which LD Entertainment, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions are releasing domestically December 7; Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight follow-up If Beale Street Could Talk from Annapurna; Dan Fogelman’s romantic drama Life Itself; and Claire Denis’ High Life.

A key pillar in the launch of awards season, Toronto is the first of the three early fall shows to reveal — although it kicks off after both Venice and Telluride (Venice announces tomorrow, and Telluride does not officially announce its lineup until the Friday before its Labor Day weekend run).

Of the 17 Galas and 30 Special Presentations unveiled today, this ﬁrst announcement includes 21 world premieres, seven international premieres, eight North American premieres and 11 Canadian premieres.

International premieres, whose billing suggests they could turn up in Telluride, include Jason Reitman’s Gary Hart story The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman as the 1980s presidential candidate.

Two films already confirmed for Venice, Damien Chazelle’s First Man and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, will travel from the Lido to Canada.

There are also a handful of titles that bowed in Cannes including Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters, Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum, Eva Husson’s Girls of the Sun and Matteo Garrone’s Dogman.

The selection announced today includes 13 features directed by women.

Piers Handling, CEO and director of TIFF, said, “We have an exceptional selection of ﬁlms this year that will excite festival audiences from all walks of life. Today’s lineup showcases beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in ﬁlmmaking, including numerous female powerhouses. The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the ﬁlms that are being made.”

He added, “Every September we invite the whole ﬁlm world to Toronto, one of the most diverse, movie-mad cities in the world. I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to put together a lineup of Galas and Special Presentations that reﬂects Toronto’s spirit of inclusive, passionate engagement with ﬁlm. We can’t wait to unveil these ﬁlms for our audience.”

Toronto yesterday canceled its planned press conference for this morning in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting in the city that killed two and wounded at least 13, and said it stands “with our fellow Torontonians in condemnation of this violence.”

Here’s the full list of titles announced today:

GALAS 2018

Beautiful Boy

Felix van Groeningen

USA

World Premiere

Everybody Knows

Asghar Farhadi

Spain/France/Italy

North American Premiere

First Man

Damien Chazelle

USA

Canadian Premiere

Galveston

Mélanie Laurent

USA

Canadian Premiere

The Hate U Give

George Tillman, Jr

USA

World Premiere

Hidden Man

Jiang Wen

China

International Premiere

High Life

Claire Denis

Germany/France/Poland/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Husband Material

Anurag Kashyap

India

World Premiere

The Kindergarten Teacher

Sara Colangelo

USA

Canadian Premiere

The Land of Steady Habits

Nicole Holofcener

USA

World Premiere

Life Itself

Dan Fogelman

USA

World Premiere

The Public

Emilio Estevez

USA

World Premiere

Red Joan

Sir Trevor Nunn

United Kingdom

World Premiere

Shadow

Zhang Yimou,

China

North American Premiere

A Star is Born

Bradley Cooper

USA

North American Premiere

What They Had

Elizabeth Chomko

USA

International Premiere

Widows

Steve McQueen

United Kingdom/USA

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2018

Mouthpiece (Opening Film)

Patricia Rozema

Canada

World Premiere

Ben Is Back

Peter Hedges

USA

World Premiere

Burning

Lee Chang-dong

South Korea

North American Premiere

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Marielle Heller

USA

International Premiere

Capernaum

Nadine Labaki

Lebanon

North American Premiere

Cold War

Paweł Pawlikowski

Poland/United Kingdom/France

Canadian Premiere

Colette

Wash Westmoreland

United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Dogman

Matteo Garrone

Italy/France

Canadian Premiere

The Front Runner

Jason Reitman

USA

International Premiere

Giant Little Ones

Keith Behrman

Canada

World Premiere

Girls of the Sun

Eva Husson

France

International Premiere

Hotel Mumbai

Anthony Maras

Australia

World Premiere

The Hummingbird Project

Kim Nguyen

Canada

World Premiere

If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins

USA

World Premiere

Manto

Nandita Das

India

North American Premiere

Maya

Mia Hansen-Løve

France

World Premiere

Monsters And Men

Reinaldo Marcus Green

USA

Canadian Premiere

Non-Fiction

Olivier Assayas

France

Canadian Premiere

The Old Man & The Gun

David Lowery

USA

International Premiere

Papi Chulo

John Butler

Ireland

World Premiere

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón

Mexico/USA

Canadian Premiere

Shoplifters (Closing Film)

Hirokazu Kore-eda

Japan

Canadian Premiere

The Sisters Brothers

Jacques Audiard

USA/France/Romania/Spain

North American Premiere

Sunset

László Nemes

Hungary/France

North American Premiere

Through Black Spruce

Don McKellar

Canada

World Premiere

The Wedding Guest

Michael Winterbottom

United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Weekend

Stella Meghie

USA

World Premiere