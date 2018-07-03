Whiplash actor Miles Teller is joining Paramount’s Top Gun sequel as the son of ace pilot Goose, who was played by Anthony Edwards in the original 1986 film. His character also will be a protege to Tom Cruise’s Maverick.

Production on Top Gun: Marverick already is underway in San Diego. Joe Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on Oblivion, is directing. Jerry Bruckheimer produces with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. Deadline confirmed the news originally reported by Variety. Top Gun: Maverick opens on July 12, 2019.

In addition The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby is in final talks to join Universal’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham and is directed by David Leitch, penned by franchise screenwriter Chris Morgan.