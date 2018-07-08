Tom Holland, who currently dons the mask as the current iteration of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, took to Twitter to honor Steve Ditko, the co-creator of Marvel’s wisecracking web-slinging superhero.

“We all want to leave our mark on the world – this guy crushed it,” tweeted Holland Saturday. “He made so many people so happy and changed lives – most of all, mine!”

He adds, “Thank you Steve – your life lives on man, thank you.”

Ditko’s body was found in his apartment on June 29. He was 90 years old. The cause of death has yet to be announced.

In addition to creating Spider-Man alongside Stan Lee, Ditko also co-created Doctor Strange with Lee. His became known for his distinct artistic style with the comics. His work is largely reflected in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the live-action versions of Spider-Man — specifically with Homecoming — and the out-of-this-world Sorcerer Supreme mysticism seen in Doctor Strange.

Marvel Entertainment President Dan Buckley said in a statement on the Marvel website that “Steve transformed the industry and the Marvel Universe, and his legacy will never be forgotten.”

“Steve Ditko was one of those few who dared to break molds every time his pencil and pen hit a blank sheet of paper,” Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada added. “In his lifetime he blessed us with gorgeous art, fantastical stories, heroic characters and a mystical persona worthy of some of his greatest creations. And much like his greatest co-creation, Steve Ditko’s legend and influence will outlive us all.”

Ditko’s legacy will live on in the comics as well as the MCU movies. Holland, who appeared in the recent blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, recently revealed the title of the forthcoming sequel to Homecoming, which will be dubbed Spider-Man: Far From Home and will be released July 5, 2019.