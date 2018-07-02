UPDATED, 2:23 PM: For the second time in a month, Sony has shifted the release date of its Tom Hanks World War II movie Greyhound. The Aaron Schneider-helmed film now will open on March 22, after being moved in late May from April 5 to February 8.

On its new new weekend, the Allies-vs.-U-boats film will take to the seas against Lionsgate’s romantic drama Five Feet Apart from CBS Films and Annapurna’s Richard Linklater dramedy Where’d You Go Bernadette.

PREVIOUSLY, May 31: Sony has decided to go earlier in 2019 than later with Greyhound, the Tom Hanks-scripted World War II drama that the two-time Oscar winner also stars in, directed by Aaron Schneider. Greyhound will now open on Feb. 8 instead of April 5.

On its new date, Greyhound now battles Lionsgate comedy Flarsky starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, Warner Bros.’ The Lego Movie 2, and an untitled horror film from Orion. Sony had their Marvel property Silver and Black on that date about cat burglar Black Cat and mercenary/CEO Silver Sable, and we hear that movie’s release date is TBD. The pic is an important one for Sony, an expanded part of the Spider-Man universe much like the studio’s upcoming fall pic Venom.

Deadline first broke the news about Hanks’ attachment to Greyhound and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions taking global from FilmNation following Hanks’ success with Sully. The pic is based on C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd. In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats. Playtone’s Gary Goetzman and Hanks are producing. FilmNation Entertainment’s Aaron Ryder, Playtone’s Steven Shareshian, and David Coatsworth serve as EPs. SPWA is financing in association with Bron Creative, Sycamore Pictures, and Zhengfu Pictures.

In addition Sony Affirm has set the next movie by War Room filmmakers the Kendrick Brothers, Overcomer for Aug. 23, 2019, making it the only release on that late summer weekend. Alex Kendrick directs, Stephen Kendrick produces, and both are writing. War Room was a notable microbudget hit for Sony Affirm, grossing close to $68M off a $3M budget.

