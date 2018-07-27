James Corden looks seriously terrified in this clip with Tom Cruise as they prepare to “jump out of an aeroplane” as Corden describes, at 15,000 feet over Perris, California. It’s clearly Corden’s first attempt at skydiving and Mission Impossible: Fallout star Cruise admits he’s shocked Corden didn’t back out for this Late Late Show segment.

After they greet one another, Cruise says “I’m just so impressed that James is going skydiving. I mean, between you and me, I was half expecting him to text me and tell me he was canceling.” Quick cut to Corden who explains, “I’ve actually been trying to get ahold of Tom for the last couple of days to cancel, but apparently I had his number saved wrong in my phone. So, I’d also like to take this time to apologize to Tom Hiddleston for all the messages I sent him about my case of food poisoning.”

Before they board, Corden asks Cruise how long they’ll “be in that aeroplane,”. Cruise replies, “About 15 minutes.” Corden quips, “Is there a meal service?”

After all is said and done, the two land back on terra firma unscathed. Check out the priceless video above.