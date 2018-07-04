Amazon has dropped a new clip for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan titled “Presidents” on this Fourth of July.

Set to Bob Dylan’s iconic “All Along the Watchtower,” performed by British rapper Devlin featuring Ed Sheeran, the 36-second clip has no dialogue and focuses on title character Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) on the job battling terrorism. It opens with Sheeran’s rhythmic guitar in the opening strains of “Watchtower” followed by memorable quotes from the inaugural addresses of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy. We first hear the voice of Clinton, “Though our challenges our fearsome, so are our strengths,” followed by Trump, “There should be no fear, we will not fail”, and closing with Kennedy, “We stand today on the edge of a new frontier.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. The series follows the titular character as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. Wendell PIerce and Abbie Cornish also star.

The series is executive produced by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who created the series for television and serve as showrunners, Krasinski, Morten Tyldum who also directed the pilot, and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes. Executive producing the series with Bay at Platinum Dunes are Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. Additionally, Daniel Sackheim, Mace Neufeld and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also executive produce the series with Lindsey Springer and Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producers.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premieres August 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the clip above.