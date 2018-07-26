“I don’t give shit about the 40%,” Tom Arnold said at TCA when asked if he thinks his new series The Hunt For The Trump Tapes will change the minds of President Donald Trump’s loyalists.

“I want to do this until he resigns. He’s a crazy person putting country on the precipice of war…Things are going on right now that affect our world and that are scary,” Arnold ranted during a Q&A for his program. “And, for some reason, I’m in a position to do something and it’s working and I will continue to do this until that guy resigns and the world is a little bit safer. And it is going to happen.”

Every day since Trump’s disastrous Helsinki summit with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, ” big thing are breaking about that knucklehead, and he’s acting even crazier. He’s getting closer to saying ‘I am quitting on my terms’,” Arnold told TV critics who wanted to believe him.

“And this And this 40% – fuck em. Seriously,” he said, wrapping up the answer to Question No. 1 about eight minutes after it was asked.

“I would love Mark Burnett that sits at that [National] Prayer Breakfast. I’d like him to stand and up” and talk about the “lies and sexual harassment and incompetence” of Trump, the comic said.

“I’m going to keep hammering Burnett until he shows” those tapes. He’s got Shark Tank and a singing show [The Voice] and sits next to Donald Trump and gives him cover.”

Burnett says he’s a Christian, Arnold continued on a roll, “and lets that man do all this bullshit and let a sexual harasser on this show.”

Arnold tantalized TV critics telling them that four times producers had to pull Trump out of Apprentice taping to say “Wow, bud, you can’t do that on this show!” He did not elaborate being, as usual, very short on actual details.

“Anyway, it’s a comedy,” Burnett added of his Viceland show, getting a huge laugh from TV critics, and wild applause.

Arnold claimed Burnett did a show with Putin before he did The Apprentice. But he’s best know for that reality competition series, “where he created this dude” – and his “Jesus” miniseries.

“Jesus was a solid dude and he was not a fan of the rich guys. He was flipping tables and all this shit,” Arnold explained, for those in the hall not familiar with Jesus.

Burnett, Arnold scolded “could go on any of those Jesus channels and say to Trump’s many evangelical supporters, “People, calm down. Trump is not from Jesus.”

Arnold says “it’s personal” for him since Trump became the leader of the birther movement, because he, like Barack Obama, were raised without fathers and were close to their grandfathers. “I bet his grandpa had to defend him a lot,” Arnold said of Obama. “And I saw Donald Trump saying he wasn’t born in this country and I thought, if his grandpa was alive he’s tell him ‘You had better shut the fuck up.’..Arnold said he NBC and Mark Burnett,” at the height of the birther controversy, to tell them they had to do something about Trump, who was starring on Apprentice at the time.

“Nobody did anything about it,” he said.

Arnold dodged questions when asked how x-wife Roseanne Barr became a Trump supporter and what she will think of his show. “I have no idea,” he said, reminding critics they have not been married for a quarter of a century.

After Helsinki “people started peeling off. Every day this week things have been changing,” Arnold insisted.

Among other revelations, Arnold insists Trump “does not give a shit about America or troops” and is only going after NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “because he hates black dudes.

Arnold’s executive producer Nomi Ernst Leidner got asked if she’s spent more time with legal on this show than all others of her career combined. She did not dispute the premise but said it’s worth it because “he has so much to say and is a visionary.”

Last month, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and CNN’s Poppy Harlow grappled with Arnold’s tenuous understanding of “truth” as he was doing the rounds plugging his upcoming Viceland series, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes.

Arnold sat down with Wallace first, to say he’s teaming with President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to boot POTUS from office, with photo of the two men together.

“This dude has all the tapes — this dude has everything,” Arnold said. “I say to Michael, ‘Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together.’ And he’s so tired he’s like, ‘OK,’ and his wife is like, ‘OK, f-ck Trump.’”

Which Arnold almost immediately was forced to walk back, tweeting “Michael Cohen didn’t say Me & him were teaming up to take down Donald Trump! Michael has enough Trump on his plate. I’m the crazy person who said Me & Michael Cohen were teaming up to take down Trump of course. I meant it. Michael doesn’t get paid by Vice #thehuntforthetrumptapes.”

CNN’s Harlow, during her at bat with Arnold, press him on whether Cohen played “any of the tapes he has for you?” He would not answer; she would not let go; he finally acknowledged Cohen had not.

Four stabs at asking Arnold if Cohen said he had “something incriminating on Donald Trump?” went similarly, with Arnold smart-assing “How could he not?” and “Hold on, I’m not on trial here!”

Harlow also wanted details of the multiple meetings Arnold said he had with Cohen.

“One was with Don Jr. at Trump Tower and Paul Manafort – no, I’m just making crap up,” Arnold said.