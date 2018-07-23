TNT has ordered its first 2018 drama pilots, Constance, starring Elisabeth Shue, and Beast Mode (working title).

KC Perry (The Originals) wrote Constance, with Emmy nominee Jesse Peretz (Glow, Girls) attached to direct. Constance is produced by Team Downey, in association with Sonar Entertainment and Studio T, with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey (Sherlock Holmes), Amanda Burrell, Bill Dubuque (Ozark), Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes), Jenna Santoianni (Mr. Mercedes), Peretz, Shue and Perry serving as executive producers.

Beast Mode, inspired by the life of legendary boxing trainer Ann Wolfe, is written and executive produced by David Schneiderman and produced by Ann Wolfe and MACRO in association with Studio T, with executive producers Stefanie Huie (Triangle) and MACRO’s Charles D. King (Mudbound), Kim Roth (Inside Man) and Poppy Hanks (Fences).

Constance is described as a fun, darkly humorous, veneer-stripping story about one woman’s refusal to fade into obsolescence. It follows former beauty queen turned small town bureaucrat, Constance Young, whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband’s mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through the hyper-competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics.

Beast Mode tells the story of a feisty, brilliant-yet-damaged woman with a “kill or be killed” mentality. While these qualities make her an excellent trainer, they tend to cause problems in the rest of her life.

“Constance and Beast Mode exist in two radically different worlds, one of cosmetics and crime, and the other of elite boxing, but both pilots are about complicated, empowered women who are incredible forces of nature,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP of original programming for TNT. “Their passion and ambition, mixed with a healthy dose of craziness, make them unforgettable characters that our viewers will love.”

Of TNT’s 2017 pilots, Snowpiercer and Tell Me Your Secrets (fka Deadlier Than the Male) were picked up to series.

Shue received a best actress Oscar nomination for Leaving Las Vegas. On TV she starred for three seasons as Julie Finlay in CSI and next co-stars on Amazon’s The Boys.