TLC president and general manager Howard Lee announced that the cable network’s successful reality TV series 90 Day Fiance has another spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way which is in the works. It’s the fourth spinoff series for the franchise.

While the set-up of 90 Day Fiance follows foreign fiances with K-1 visas who have 90 days to decide whether they’ll marry their U.S. petitioner or leave the U.S., the new spinoff will focus on the U.S. petitioners who actually leave the U.S. to live with their overseas fiance.

The entire 90 Day Fiance franchise is on track for 200 programming hours since 2014 and airs in more than 155 countries.

Season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is TLC’s No. 1 show for women in Sundays with the finale drawing 2.3M viewers.

The third spinoff in the franchise, 90 Day Fiance: What Now? was a digital series for TLCgo.

Given the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policies, one reporter in the room asked the show’s producers how that’s impacting the show.

Matt Sharp, series EP and CEO of Sharp Entertainment said, “We’re not involved in the immigration process. We find couples for the show that are already in the process. It’s an authentic process: These are couples who are in love and going through this process.”

And for most couples on 90 Day Fiance, it truly is happy ever after.

Says Sharp, “Our batting average on this show is that out of every 25 couples on 90 Day Fiance, we’ve only had three divorces. That’s less than 10% and the current U.S. (divorce) rate is over 40%. It’s one of the reasons why people love this show, it’s so unexpected.”