‘TKO: Total Knock Out’ Premiere Moved To Post-‘Big Brother’ Slot On CBS

CBS brass have re-thought the time slot for the premiere of the Kevin Hart-hosted TKO: Total Knock Out. The new obstacle-course series had been set to bow at 8 PM July 11 as a lead-in to Big Brother but instead will follow the reality stalwart at 9 PM that night. Total Knock Out then will settle into its regular post-BB slot at 8 PM the following week.

Hailing from producer Mark Burnett, the 10-episode hourlong series formerly known as TKO features one player racing through daunting obstacles while four other contestants are manning battle stations along the course, firing over-the-top projectiles in an attempt to knock them off and slow them down. It’s an “us versus them” scenario, with the top two players advancing to the final showdown to face off for a cash prize.