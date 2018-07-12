Following its lackluster July 4 week showing, CBS’s 8 PM Big Brother (1.5, 5.42M) bounced back and topped Wednesday night’s demo heap, while NBC’s 8-10 PM America’s Got Talent clip job (0.9, 5.88M) took the night in total viewers.

CBS’s 9 PM premiere of Kevin Hart hosted TKO: Total Knock Out (09, 4.04M) retaining a respectable 60% of its Big Brother demo lead-in to tie for No. 1 in its slot, while hanging on to enough of BB’s overall crowd to become the most watched new alternative program of this summer.

Fox’s MasterChef (0.9, 3.28M) and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (0.9, 3.11M) fumbled 2/10ths of a rating point in the demo, MasterChef matching it series low while 24 Hours to Hell set a new low for the first-year series.

Following Talent at 10 PM, NBC’s Reverie (0.4, 2.36M) scored its most watched episode since its May 30 launch.

Meanwhile, The Originals (0.2, 750K) returned to CW at 9 PM after a two-week breaking with a demo rating down 1/10th from its most recent original.

CBS (1.0, 5.040M) took the night in both metrics, followed by Fox (0.9, 3.195M) in the demo and NBC (0.7, 4.703M) in total viewers. ABC (0.5, 2.250M) finished fourth in both metrics, ahead of CW (0.2, 775K).