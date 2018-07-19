The first trailer has been released for Titans, the upcoming DC Universe superhero series from Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros TV, and it’s dark. DC Universe also unveiled subscription details for its service.

In the trailer, Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), who has grown up to become a police officer, doesn’t mess around, saying a simple “F*** Batman.” The trailer also gives us a look at the rest of the cast, including Raven (Teagan Croft), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and Starfire (Anna Diop).

The DC Universe service is targeting a fall launch with pre-orders for one year starting at $74.99 – with an extra three months awarded for early sign-ups. Monthly memberships will be available at launch for $7.99 a month. The service is compatible with Apple and Android devices, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and slots in alongside Netflix, Hulu, or any other digital steaming app.

Written by Goldsman, DC Entertainment’s Johns and Berlanti, Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson (Thwaites) emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire (Diop), Raven (Croft) and others.

Check out the trailer above.