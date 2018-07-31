Timeless stars Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett, Sakina Jaffrey, Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnjic, series co-creator Eric Kripke and the show’s writers are sharing their reactions and thanking fans following the news today that there will be a two-part series finale of the Sony Pictures TV-produced time-travel series to air during the holidays.

Spencer and Barrett got into character in videos posted on social media, both vowing to “get Rufus back”, in a nod to the Season 2 finale cliffhanger. Spencer, who plays Lucy Preston, thanked fans, producer Sony Pictures TV and NBC. Jaffrey (Denise Christopher), Doumit (Jiya) and Visnjic (Garcia Flynn) also weighed in with videos on social media as soon as the news was announced.

Kripke addressed fans, writing “I know you wanted more seasons. But this 2 hour finale will let us end the story right & #SaveRufus. EVERY convo I had with @Sony & @nbc was about the fans. Giving them the ending they deserve. Cause they spoke so loudly. Thank you.”

These and more reactions follow below.

WE LOVE YOU #CLOCKBLOCKERS! You made it happen! Your mission is complete, #Clockblockers rule!#Timeless will be back for a two-part series finale on NBC.

Thank you, thank you, thank you!

We’re gonna #SaveRufus! pic.twitter.com/ITxptegsd2 — Sakina Jaffrey (@sakinajaffrey) July 31, 2018

I know you wanted more seasons. But this 2 hour finale will let us end the story right & #SaveRufus. EVERY convo I had with @Sony & @nbc was about the fans. Giving them the ending they deserve. Cause they spoke so loudly. Thank you, #Clockblockers #TimelessSavedAgain @NBCTimeless pic.twitter.com/g7n79fdSua — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) July 31, 2018