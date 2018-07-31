Timeless stars Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit, series co-creator Eric Kripke and the show’s writers are sharing their reactions and thanking fans following the news today that there will be a two-part series finale of the Sony Pictures TV-produced time-travel series to air during the holidays.
Spencer and Barrett got into character in videos posted on social media, both vowing to “get Rufus back”, in a nod to the Season 2 finale cliffhanger. Spencer, who plays Lucy Preston, thanked fans, producer Sony Pictures TV and NBC. Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit — who co-star as Denise Christopher and Jiya respectively, also weighed in.
Kripke addressed fans, writing “I know you wanted more seasons. But this 2 hour finale will let us end the story right & #SaveRufus. EVERY convo I had with @Sony & @nbc was about the fans. Giving them the ending they deserve. Cause they spoke so loudly. Thank you.”
These and more reactions follow below.