Timeless stars Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit, series co-creator Eric Kripke and the show’s writers are sharing their reactions and thanking fans following the news today that there will be a two-part series finale of the Sony Pictures TV-produced time-travel series to air during the holidays.

Spencer and Barrett got into character in videos posted on social media, both vowing to “get Rufus back”, in a nod to the Season 2 finale cliffhanger. Spencer, who plays Lucy Preston, thanked fans, producer Sony Pictures TV and NBC. Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit — who co-star as Denise Christopher and Jiya respectively, also weighed in.

Kripke addressed fans, writing “I know you wanted more seasons. But this 2 hour finale will let us end the story right & #SaveRufus. EVERY convo I had with @Sony & @nbc was about the fans. Giving them the ending they deserve. Cause they spoke so loudly. Thank you.”

These and more reactions follow below.

WE LOVE YOU #CLOCKBLOCKERS! You made it happen! Your mission is complete, #Clockblockers rule!#Timeless will be back for a two-part series finale on NBC.

Thank you, thank you, thank you!

We’re gonna #SaveRufus! pic.twitter.com/ITxptegsd2 — Sakina Jaffrey (@sakinajaffrey) July 31, 2018

I know you wanted more seasons. But this 2 hour finale will let us end the story right & #SaveRufus. EVERY convo I had with @Sony & @nbc was about the fans. Giving them the ending they deserve. Cause they spoke so loudly. Thank you, #Clockblockers #TimelessSavedAgain @NBCTimeless pic.twitter.com/g7n79fdSua — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) July 31, 2018