EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish might be the hottest young film actress out there right now. Several studios bid for her fall slot, and scrappy Paramount Pictures just won the day. She’ll start production in October on Limited Partners, a pitch that the studio bought for her last October, right after she emerged as a breakout talent in Girls Trip. Miguel Arteta will direct the comedy written by Sam Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly.

The premise is a friendship comedy about two hard charging best girlfriends who build a juggernaut company, and find their relationships tested when they are made a big buyout offer. Suddenly all the differences that made them perfect odd couple partners put them at war, threatening their business and personal relationships. There are shades of Superbad meets Bridesmaids, I’m told. Among those who vied for Haddish was Warner Bros with Bobby Sue, a comic vehicle originally developed for Cameron Diaz, and there were noises about 21 Jump Street at Sony, with all these projects possibilities for further down the line.

Limited Partners is produced by Peter Principato, Itay Reiss and Joel Zadak through Artists First. Haddish is exec producer, and she helped develop the script with the studio as it shaped up quickly after being bought as a pitch.

Haddish will next star opposite Kevin Hart in the Malcolm D. Lee-directed Universal Pictures comedy Night School, which opens September 28, and she costars in the Tyler Perry film Nobody’s Fool, which opens November 2. On TV, she currently stars opposite Tracy Morgan on The Last O.G., which is currently in production on its second season, and she will also voice the lead character “Tuca” in the upcoming Netflix animated series Tuca & Bertie. After that, her dance card includes The Lego Movie 2, The Secret Life of Pets 2, The Oath, The Kitchen, and The Temp, the latter of which she will also executive produce. She also made a first look deal with HBO.

Her popularity was evidenced by her stint as host of the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which saw a significant ratings boost. She also recently became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live. She was just named winner of the Comedy Person of the Year Award at Just For Laughs.

Haddish is repped by APA, Artists First, and Del Shaw. Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly are UTA and Mosaic; Arteta is WME and Management 360.