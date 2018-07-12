The Weinstein Co.’s board of directors announced that all but one of its members will step aside with the completion of the sale this week to Lantern Entertainment.

The directors issued a statement this morning saying that after navigating the company through “the most difficult corporate circumstances” they will leave the process of winding down the asset in the hands of bankruptcy professionals.

Weinstein Co. director Ivona Smith, a restructuring professional, was selected by the board and the Unsecured Creditors’ Committee, to help shepherd the Company through bankruptcy.

“In the face of intense public scrutiny, this Board steered the Company to an orderly sale and maximized value for the Company and its creditors,” Smith said in a statement. “The Company thanks the outgoing Board members for their hard work and contributions. Following the closing of the sale to Lantern, the Company will continue to work expeditiously to wind down the Company and distribute equitably the remaining assets.”

Lantern Entertainment, a unit of the Dallas-based private equity firm Lantern Capital, is expected to close the sale Friday, bringing to a close a corporate drama that began last fall with reports of sexual misconduct by The Weinstein Co.’s co-founder, Harvey Weinstein. The damaging disclosures led to the financial collapse of the film and television studio, as talent began distancing themselves from the once powerful producer.

A bankruptcy court this week cleared the way for the sale to close when it approved the discounted purchase price of $289 million for The Weinstein Co.’s film and television assets. About two-thirds of the bankrupt studio’s staff will be rehired by Lantern, though 20 employees received layoff notices this week.

