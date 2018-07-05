The carnage continues, and here’s a taste of it. AMC has revealed the Season 9 key art for its signature horror drama The Walking Dead and the midseason one for spinoff Fear the Walking Dead. Check both out below before the zombified series attack San Diego for Comic-Con in a couple of weeks.

AMC

The Walking Dead poster features Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and Melissa McBride with a crumbling Capitol Building in the background. All five actors are heading to Comic-Con ahead of the series’ ninth-season bow in October.

The poster for Fear the Walking Dead shows the main cast — armed with whatever they can use — along with some shadowy walkers beneath the ominous tagline, “No calm after the storm.” Picking up where the June 10 midseason finale left off, Season 4B kicks off August 12.

Yvette Nicole Brown will moderate the Comic-Con panels for both series, which will run back-to-back on Friday, July 20, in Hall H. FTWD goes first at 11:15 AM, followed by TWD at 12:15 PM.