Netflix has released an obscured Twitter first look at the super-hero cast of The Umbrella Academy, its forthcoming adaptation of the comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

Ellen Page, Aidan Gallagher, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, .Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, T.J. McGibbon and Adam Goldley star, with appearances by Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Colm Feore and Cameron Brodeur.

The series will adapt the first storyline of the multiple-part books, which takes part in an alternate history where John F. Kennedy was never assassinated. In the story, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (aka The Monocle), an extraterrestrial who is disguised as a wealthy entrepreneur, adopts seven super-powered children and trains them to save the world.

The heroes include Spaceboy (Luther Hargreeves, played by Tom Hopper), The Kraken (Diego Hargreeves, played by David Castañeda), The Rumor (Allison Hargreeves, played by Emmy Raver-Lampman), The Séance (Klaus Hargreeves, played by Robert Sheehan), Number Five (The Boy, played by Aidan Gallagher), The Horror (Ben Hargreeves), and The White Violin (Vanya Hargreeves, played by Ellen Page).

Page’s Vanya is the black sheep of her dysfunctional family. She’s the only one of Reginald Hargreeves’ adopted children with no supernatural abilities. A meek and insecure wallflower, Vanya struggles to find her place in the world.

Steve Blackman (Fargo) will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the series, which originated with a pilot script written by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist). Bluegrass Television as well as Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment also executive produce. Gerard Way will serve as co-executive producer.