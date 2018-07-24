Paramount’s third SpongeBob SquarePants movie The SpongeBob Movie is now scheduled to launch two weekends earlier on July 17, 2020 instead of July 31. Tim Hill directs from a screenplay by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger and Michael Kvamme. The first two SpongeBob movies count north of $465M at the global B.O. for Paramount.

SpongeBob moves away from an untitled Disney Marvel movie on July 31 to going up against Fox’s Bob’s Burgers animated film, an untitled WB event movie and untitled Universal event movie on July 17.

In addition, Paramount announced that it’s moving its untitled animated feature slot from May 15, 2020 to Aug. 7, 2020. Warner Bros. has an untitled movie on the new date.