As we prepare for Season 30 (!) of Fox’s The Simpsons, Halloween is in the air. But something else is in the air too — something insidious. And life-threatening. And single-celled, asexual and ill-meaning.

Run for your lives! Unless it’s already too late…

Behold the teaser for “Treehouse of Horror XXIX,” the annual creepshow episode that this year “rips off” Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Alien spores are infecting Springfieldians at an alarming rate. Carl and Lenny are attacked. So is Comic Book Guy. And let’s just says Disco Stu’s moves won’t be quite so fluid going forward.

The “Pain-a-Vision”-infused “Intrusion of the Pod-Y Switchers” clip screened at Comic-Con today, where the “Treehouse XXIX” key art also debuted. Check out the video above and the poster below — if you dare (insert maniacally evil laughter here).

The usual suspects — Dan Castellanta, Nancy Cartwright, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, et al. — are back to voice the 30th season of The Simpsons, which begins, appropriately, September 30 on Fox.