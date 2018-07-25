EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Emmy winning The Simpsons producer David Mirkin is set to direct the feature film comedy The Hating Game, based on the USA Today bestselling novel by Sally Thorne.

Christina Mengert (Peace, Love & Misunderstanding) adapted the book. Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producers.

William Morrow

The Hating Game tells the story of kind-hearted Lucy Hutton and her cold-efficient nemesis Joshua Templeton. Resolving to achieve professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against Joshua, a rivalry that is impossibly complicated by her growing attraction to him.

Mirkin’s directing credits include Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow cult classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and Heartbreakers which starred Gene Hackman, Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Silverman. Mirkin is a longtime writer/producer of Fox’s The Simpsons and also co-wrote The Simpsons Movie as well as the 2012 animated short film The Longest Daycare which was nominated for an Oscar.

BCDF’s credits include such pics as Bachelorette and the comedy-drama Liberal Arts. Recently BCDF announced that they’re behind the Alexandra Daddario romantic comedy Can You Keep a Secret? based on the NY Times bestseller.

Mirkin is repped by Gersh and Rothman Brecher. Thorne is repped by Gersh and Root Literary. BCDF is repped by Sheri Jeffrey at Hogan Lovells.