EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Fox is in early development on a prequel to the 1993 cult classicThe Sandlot, with David Mickey Evans, the original’s writer and director, attached to co-write the script with Austin Reynolds. Details on the film’s plot are under wraps but I hear it involves the legend of the beast from the first iteration.

The news comes as the film recently hit the 25-year mark since its release. Set in 1962, the coming-of-age comedy centered on Scottie Smalls (Tom Guiry) who, after moving to a new neighborhood, befriends a group of boys who play baseball at the sandlot and get into a series of touching adventures.

It also starred Mike Vitar (Benjamin “Benny” Franklin Rodriguez), Patrick Renna (Hamilton “Ham” Porter), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael “Squints” Palledorous), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Marty York (Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy “Repeat” Timmons), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez) and James Earl Jones (Mr. Mertle).

The pic spawned two direct-to-video sequels: 2005’s The Sandlot 2, which featured an entirely new group of boys, and 2007’s The Sandlot: Heading Home, starring Luke Perry.

Colin Greten and Daria Cercek are overseeing the project for the studio.

Reynolds, who spent three years in the Disney Writers program and had a script, Ny To Florida, featured on the 2016 Black List, is repped by Verve and Madhouse.