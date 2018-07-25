There will be no second season for BET’s The Rundown with Robin Thede. The network has opted not to move forward with another season of the late-night comedy series that debuted in October.

“At this time BET Networks has decided not to renew ‘The Rundown with Robin Thede.’ We have so much love and respect for our Unicorn and look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership with Robin,” BET said in a statement.

Hosted by Thede, the show featured a mix of headlines, sketches, field pieces and short documentary segments and provided a platform for Thede, former head writer and contributor for The Nightly Show, as the only African American female host in late-night TV.

The Rundown With Robin Thede was produced by Jax Media (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee), with Chris Rock and Thede serving as executive producers. Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Skidmore and Genevieve Anniello also executive produced.