Amazon Prime Video has issued the first look trailer and set the release date for The Romanoffs, a contemporary anthology exploring people who believe themselves to be descendants of the murdered Russian royal family. The series also unveiled a group of guest stars who have not been announced before, led Noah Wyle.

The Romanoffs will premiere on Friday, October 12, with today’s TCA teaser revealing the guest stars featured in the series, which is created, written, directed and executive produced by nine-time Emmy award winner Matthew Weiner (best known for Mad Men).

Shot on location in three continents and seven countries using local productions and creative talent, The Romanoffs will venture to Europe, the Americas, and the Far East. Each story takes place in a new location with a new cast.

Guest stars announced today include Noah Wyle (Falling Skies); Kathryn Hahn (Transparent); Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire); Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men); Ben Miles (Collateral); Mary Kay Place (Big Love); Griffin Dunne (Imposters); Cara Buono (Mad Men); Ron Livingston (The Conjuring); Jon Tenney (Hand of God); Clea DuVall (Veep); Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill); and Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again); Juan Pablo Castañeda (The Debt of Maximillian); Emily Rudd (Electric Dreams); Adele Anderson (Company Business); Annet Mahendru (The Americans); Louise Bourgoin ((I Am a Soldier); Hera Hilmar (Two Birds); and Inès Melab (Agathe Koltès).

They join previously announced cast Diane Lane, Aaron Eckhart, Isabelle Huppert, Marthe Keller, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jack Huston, Amanda Peet, Corey Stoll, Andrew Rannells, Mike Doyle, JJ Feild, Janet Montgomery and Paul Reiser.

The Romanoffs collaborators include executive producer/writer Semi Chellas; co-executive producers Kriss Turner Towner, Blake McCormick, and Kathy Ciric; and consulting producers/writers Andre Jacquemetton and Maria Jacquemetton.