Cassidy Freeman (Smallville), Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) and Tim Baltz (Drunk History) have been cast as series regulars in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, Danny McBride’s televangelist comedy pilot, starring McBride and John Goodman.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by McBride, The Righteous Gemstones is the story of a world famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Freeman will play Amber Gemstone, the wife of Jesse Gemstone (McBride). She gave up a career of her own in journalism to devote herself to the church and her husband. Cavalero is Keefe Chambers, an ex-Satanist. Keefe was saved from the darkness by Kelvin Gemstone (Adam Devine). Now, he’s dedicated his life to serving the Lord and The Gemstones. Baltz will play BJ, fiancée to Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson). He struggles to find acceptance within the Gemstone family.

Jody Hill and David Gordon Green executive produce.

Freeman is known for her roles as Tess Mercer in the CW’s Smallville and Cady Longmire in Longmire. She’s repped by Paul Kohner Agency and Robyn Bluestone Management.

Cavalero most recently starred as Dewey Finn in Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, on which he also served as a director in its final season. Cavalero is with Gersh, Truhett/Garcia Management and Cindy Gesner at Lichter Grossman Adler and Feldman.

Baltz, a former series regular on Comedy Central’s Drunk History and Seeso’s Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, was recently seen as part of a group of far-right “Citizen Journalist” correspondents on Comedy Central’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper. He also co-created and starred in Shrink. Baltz is repped by CAA, El Centro Management and Cindy Gesner at Lichter Grossman Adler and Feldman.