Jenna Dewan is set for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of Fox medical drama The Resident.

Dewan will play Julian Lynn. Sharp and sophisticated, Julian is a medical device rep with an ability to connect with just about anybody. Her warmth, beauty and charisma make her highly effective at a job she loves. A former dancer, Julian got her life back with the help of a device. Now she’s passionate about helping others do the same. As the season progresses, she gradually becomes aware of the lack of transparency in her chosen field and realizes there may be dangerous issues ahead.

Written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, directed by Phillip Noyce and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, The Resident centers on a tough, brilliant senior resident who guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, in hospitals across the country. Series stars Matt Czuchry (Dr. Conrad Hawkins), Emily VanCamp (Nicolette Nevin), Bruce Greenwood (Dr. Randolph Bell), Manish Dayal (Dr. Devon Pravesh), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Dr. Mina Okafor), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Dr. AJ Austin), Jane Leeves (Dr. Kitt Voss) and Glenn Morshower (Marshall Winthrop).

The role continues Dewan’s relationship with 20th Century Fox TV, producer of musical drama Mixtape, in which she stars. The Fox pilot, picked up by Netflix, is currently in pre-production. On the feature side she recently wrapped production on Lakeshore Entertainment’s The Wedding Year, in which she stars opposite Sarah Hyland, Anna Camp and Keith David. She also recently wrapped shooting Berlin, I Love You, and currently be seen on the second season of NBC’s World of Dance on which she serves as a judge alongside Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. Dewan is repped by Management 360, UTA, and Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal, LaViolette, Feldman, Schenkman and Goodman.

Produced by 20th Century Fox TV, The Resident is executive produced by Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce.

The Resident season 2 premieres Monday, September 24 at 8 PM on Fox.