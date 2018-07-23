The Real co-host Loni Love has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, whose subsidiary Telepictures produces the syndicated daytime talk show.

Under the pact, Love will develop a scripted comedy series for the studio, based on the comedian’s larger-than-life persona as a thriving single woman.

“I am thrilled to be developing a comedy with Warner Bros. as I continue to co-host The Real,” said Love. “My life’s work is all about entertaining, inspiring and helping people become the best they can be.”

Love serves as co-host of popular daytime talker The Real, recently picked up for an additional two seasons, alongside Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Love is a self-made woman who grew up in Detroit’s Brewster-Douglas Housing Project. She received her Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from Prairie View A&M and worked as an engineer before kicking off her standup comedy career.

Her recent film credits include Mother’s Day and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.

Love’s deal was brokered by UTA, Levity Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.