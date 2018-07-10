In what is arguably unprecedented at Comic-Con, one panel will spotlight both a franchise’s film and TV editions. Blumhouse will be staging a Purge universe panel on Saturday, July 21 from 5:15-6:15 PM in room 6BCF.

Producer Jason Blum, Purge creator James DeMonaco, and the director of the premiere episode of the new USA Purge series Anthony Hemingway will be down in San Diego along with the cast from both the recent prequel and the new upcoming TV series. Also sitting on the dais will be film franchise and The Purge series producer Brad Fuller, series showrunner Tom Kelly; and the show’s stars Amanda Warren, Gabriel Chavarria and Fiona Dourif.

Recently, The First Purge opened to $31.3M at the domestic box office. Through four titles to date, The Purge theatrical franchise counts $363M at the WW box office.