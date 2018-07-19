20th Century Fox kicked off Comic-Con’s Hall H festivities with director and writer Shane Black and the cast of The Predator including Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski, Thomas Jane and Augusto Aguilera.

The panel started with a reel and discussion where the cast members which iconic characters from movie history would be able to take on the dreadlocked jungle alien monster hunter. The discussion went on as the panel debated whether or not characters like John Wick, Yoda, Wolverine, Captain T. Kirk and Elsa from Frozen would beat the Predator in a fight.

Boyd Holbrook was not on the dais but he was there via video to introduce a clip from the movie that featured the Munn’s character getting pranked by a boy’s club of soldiers. The footage had Black’s signature quippy and snarky back-and-forth between characters folded into expository dialogue. It was quite enjoyable, actually.

Black, who was in the 1987 original, points out that this new iteration of the movie is a group of misfits that is a “modern of the group in the first movie.”

20th Century Fox

He adds “I want to make these guys relatable as possible and points out that the movie is filled with great character actorsd doing what they do best.

“And it’s my job to get out of the f*cking way,” he says.

A second clip featured the actual Predator hunting down Munn, Holbrook and Jacob Tremblay’s characters at a high school and the group of soldiers trying to fight him off — but surprise! There is a super Predator and he is hunting down the Predator out for human blood. It gets pretty gruesome and bloody between to the two Predators. The clip was followed by a high-octane super cut of action-packed footage from the film.

“That scene is not done yet,” said Black in regards to the scene played. “There is more blood.”

Meanwhile, Key, who clearly hasn’t seen any of the footage before had a different reaction saying, “Bitch are you for real?!”

The Predator “reinvention” focuses on the new stronger, smarter and deadlier alien hunters. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. The film is set to hit theaters Sept. 14.