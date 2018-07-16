Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones have been cast as series regulars opposite Ben Platt in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix hourlong comedy series The Politician.

Gwyneth Paltrow also is expected to be in the series, from Glee creators Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, while Barbra Streisand has been in talks.

The series, on which Murphy serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer and frequent collaborators Falchuk and Brennan serve as writers and executive producers, is described as a one-hour comedy with social commentary.

Details about the plot and characters in The Politician are being kept under wraps, but according to a source, it revolves around the politician aspirations of Platt’s Payton, a wealthy Santa Barbarian, and every season will revolve around a different political race his character is involved in.

The project hails from Fox 21 TV Studios under Murphy’s previous overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV.

The series reunites Dreyfuss with Platt and with Murphy, Falchik and Brennan. She recently ended her run as the young female lead Zoe Murphy, a role she originated, in the Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen, in which she starred opposite Platt. She also played the series regular role of Madison McCarthy in the sixth season of Murphy, Falchuk and Brennan’s Fox dramedy Glee. Dreyfuss is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Stone Manners Salners Agency and Jackoway Austen.

Deutch can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s romantic comedy Set It Up, and she recently co-starred and produced The Year of Spectacular Me.

Boynton will be seen starring opposite Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, set for theatrical release in November. This fall, she will also be seen in Gareth Evans’ period thriller Apostle opposite Dan Stevens and most recently was seen in Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express, as well as Lisa Rubin’s Netflix series Gypsy.

The Politician is Jones’ television debut. Since moving to New York City in 2016, she has starred in cabarets and a production of Godspell where she played Judas. She has also been featured in print and online ad campaigns for various fashion and art brands.