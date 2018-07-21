Fox premiered the first episode of its upcoming new series The Passage for Comic-Con attendees today, followed by a brief appearance from stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyaa Sidney, Henry Ian Cusick and Jamie McShane as well as EP/showrunner Liz Heldens, EP/director Jason Ensler, and Justin Cronin, author of best-selling fantasy book trilogy.

“Completely strange in such a great way,” Cronin said about seeing his book come to life. “I’ve spent 10 years marinating with this material, in the background, with the idea that someday it will become a television show. … It’s marvelous and disorienting, and it’s deeply cool.”

While the crew onstage wasn’t able to get in much of a discussion because of a time crunch, it was revealed that the show will premiere in February.

Written by Heldens, The Passage is about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race. The series focuses on a 10‐year‐old Amy Bellafonte (Sidney), who is chosen to be a test subject for this experiment, and Brad Wolgast (Gosselaar), the federal agent who becomes her surrogate father as he tries to protect her

Vincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, Caroline Chikezie, Emmanuelle Chriqui co-star.

The Passage was the first pilot-to-series order of the upfront season. Matt Reeves, Scott Free, David W. Zucker and Adam Kassan are also exec producers. 20th Century Fox TV produces with 6th & Idaho and Scott Free.