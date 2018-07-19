Dilshad Vadsaria (Revenge, Second Chance), Sebastian Zurita (Todo Mal, Si Yo Fuera Tu), Erik King (Dexter, Oz), J. Anthony Pena (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G, Lucifer), Richard Burgi (Desperate Housewives, General Hospital) Rich Paul (Cut Throat City, The Long Shadow) and Carlos Sanz (Stronger) are set for recurring roles on the second season of The Oath, Sony Crackle’s gritty drama from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

They join the previously announced cast for season two, which includes new series regular Christina Milian, and Leona Lewis and Zulay Henao who will recur, along with returning cast Ryan Kwanten – who’s also a producer – Cory Hardrict, Katrina Law and J.J. Soria.

Created by Joe Halpin, The Oath explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. Only a select few make the cut — but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks. Season 2 finds the Ravens trying to free themselves from their debt to the cartel. The season will examine themes of family and redemption, giving the characters a chance to reclaim their lives as their own, pushing them to find a new path and attempting to conquer their inner demons – all while trying to protect their own lives in the process.

Vadsaria plays Anaya Gil, who runs the U.S. faction of the Indo-Canadian Organized Crime. With her lieutenant Rajiv, her crime ring specializes in the theft and sale of luxury cars. Anaya runs her business professionally, is loyal to her friends, and expects the same from her partners. She cares about her business and her people, willing to do whatever it takes to keep them safe. She’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

Zurita is Ricardo Velasquez, the only son of Ignacio, who was raised in the shadow of his father. Ruthless to an extreme, and quick to anger. Ricardo has a contentious relationship with the rest of his family, in part because of the favoritism his father shows to Carmen, his sister. Envious, and eager to prove his worth, his thirst for power will lead him to decisions that he may come to regret. Zurita is repped by CAA and John Carrabino Management.

King is Pastor Greg, Amber’s father, and a self-reformed man who plans on helping those in the neighborhood still in the life. Growing up in a family of gangbangers, he followed the tradition. But after losing his brother to gang violence, he decided to use his street knowledge to help the community instead. As a Pastor, Cole approaches him to organize events for the Ravens. Good PR to keep the public opinion on the gang’s side, and keep them out of another RICO case. As the violence escalates he’ll try his hardest to maintain the peace, and mentor Cole on the importance of helping the community. King is repped by Gersh and The Burstein Company.

Pena plays Carl Ortiz, a current cop gang member and owner of the bar the Ravens frequent. Pena returns this season and becomes a major player in the gangs’ effort to break free from the Cartels grip and go legitimate. Pena is repped by Mogan Entertainment.

Courtesy of Sony Crackle

Burgi plays Nathan Andrews, a stone cold DEA agent. Calculating, Andrews is well aware of the corruption that a job like his can breed, and to a degree, he’s sympathetic to those who fall to it. He’s made it his mission in life to take down all the cartels no matter the consequences. Burgi is repped by Leslie Allan-Rice Management and Innovative Artists.

Paul is Eli Briggs, the leader of a ruthless cop gang named the Horsemen. Eli’s character plays an integral part in creating havoc for the Ravens as they struggle to survive in the cop gang world.

Paul is repped by Nick Terry at Zero Gravity Management.

Carlos Sanz is Ignacio Velasquez, a leader of the Costa Oeste Cartel. Father of Jorge and Carmen, and a ruthless leader, he built his empire from the ground up. He has an old school mentality when it comes to loyalty and rules with an iron fist. A legend in Colombia for helping his people and is considered a benefactor to his community. Equally feared and loved, he is about to learn the true meeting of loyalty. Sanz is represented by Lighthouse Entertainment and Amsel, Eisenstadt , Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency (AEFH).

The Oath is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., Dennis Kim, Todd Hoffman, Anne Clements, and Joe Halpin who is also creator, writer and showrunner. Kwanten and Frances Lausell return as producers along with co-executive producer Jeff T. Thomas.