Joe Johnston has signed on as co-director of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms alongside Lasse Hallström. Disney’s live-action adaptation of the E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 holiday classic is set to hit domestic theaters November 2.

“I watched an early cut of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and I saw something unique and fresh,” Johnston said in a statement. “When I was asked to direct the remaining elements, I saw an opportunity to complete Lasse’s wonderful and wildly inventive vision. I know we’ll both be proud of the end result.”

Deadline hears that Hallström asked Johnston to take the gig, and he accepted.

“It was an absolute blessing to have Joe Johnston step in when it became clear that I wouldn’t be available for reshoots,” added Hallström. “Joe is the ultimate expert in visual effects, and I enjoyed collaborating with him on this film.”

Johnston’s most recent film credits are Not Safe for Work, Captain America: The First Avenger and The Wolfman and range back to Disney’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989) and The Rocketeer (1991). Along the way he also has helmed such films as Jumanji, October Sky and Hildago.